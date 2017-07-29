Pivoting to the bitter clinging deplorables in fly over country.

Via McClatchy:

New internal Democratic data shows the party’s House candidates can win back the white working-class voters who strongly supported President Donald Trump last year.

But they have a lot of work ahead of them.

House Majority PAC, a super PAC allied with House Democrats, this week unveiled new research about the party’s most troublesome voter demographic, part of a years-long study the group has undertaken.

The data, per one party strategist involved in the project, was “sobering”: White voters without a college degree still view Trump relatively favorably, their opinion of Democrats is in the dumps, and they reject some of the party’s favored economic initiatives.

In a generic House ballot of these voters, Republicans lead Democrats by 10 points, 43 percent to 33 percent. (Twenty-four percent of them were undecided).

But Democratic strategists who produced the report say that amid the doom and gloom, they also see reasons for optimism.

The data showed that a significant chunk of the white working class would vote for Democratic candidates if they heard the right economic-focused message. In the poll, the generic ballot flipped — to 45 percent Democrat and 35 percent Republican — after voters heard positive things about Democrats and negative things about Republicans.

The party’s House candidates, these operatives said, must tailor their agenda to show they are dedicated to working with private enterprise to produce good jobs while making sure they don’t insist the only way to obtain economic success is with a college degree.

