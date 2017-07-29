How ironic.

Via SF Gate:

Hip-hop artist Zumbi of rap group Zion I and a film crew were robbed at gunpoint while shooting a music video in West Oakland on Monday, July 10. No one was injured, but the thieves made off with a $90,000 camera, according to a statement on the musician’s Facebook page.

The shoot was underway in the Prescott neighborhood near Willow and 11th streets, reports the East Bay Express, when men suddenly emerged from a car, put a gun to the cameraman’s head and took off with his Red Camera, along with all of the footage taken that day.

Zumbi, an Oakland native, told Complex that he had noticed the thieves driving past an hour before the robbery took place, but “was just so into how dope the footage was looking and the good vibe on set that I chose to ignore my intuition,” he said.

Keep reading…