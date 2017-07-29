Time’s up on strategic patience.

Via Townhall:

After North Korea’s latest successful missile test Friday, Kim Jong Un is claiming that the entire US mainland is within range of NK’s missiles, and that he can fire “at random regions and locations at random times.”

The Hwasong-14 missile traveled 620 miles and reached a top height of 2,314 miles before landing in water off Japan’s coast, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said, adding that it is capable of delivering a “large-sized, heavy nuclear warhead.”

NORAD said the missile did not pose a threat to the US mainland, but analysts studying the missile flight data said they believe large portions of the US are within range of the missile, if fired at a lower trajectory.

Keep reading…