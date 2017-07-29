No VA hospital for the esteemed senator.

Via CBS News:

Sen. John McCain is returning home to Arizona to begin radiation and chemotherapy treatment, following his decisive vote to block his party’s attempt to repeal parts of Obamacare.

The Arizona Republican will begin the treatment Monday at the Mayo Center in Phoenix, but keep his work schedule and plans to return after August recess, according to a Friday statement from his office. The 80-year-old senator was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, after doctors performed surgery on a blood clot above his left eye.

McCain’s vote was critical in Republican’s failure to pass a “skinny repeal” of Obamacare, as the bill failed by one vote in the 1 a.m. hour on Friday. McCain was one of only three GOP senators to vote against the measure — the others were Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

When reporters asked why he cast a “no” vote, McCain’s response was simple: “I thought it was the right thing to do.”[…]

In a resounding speech on the Senate floor upon his return after the diagnosis last week, he urged his colleagues to work across the aisle and return to regular order in the Senate, arguably, something he did with his vote early Friday.

