Via Fox News Insider:

Two Capitol Police officers were among five people awarded the Presidential Medal of Valor by President Trump for their heroic actions during the Scalise shooting.

Special Agent Crystal Griner, still walking with crutches, accepted the award for “bravery and composure while engaged in an active shooter incident.”

Griner and Special Agent David Bailey engaged in a firefight with James Thomas Hodgkinson, who opened fire on the Republican baseball team during practice.

Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Ill. was killed in the shootout and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was gravely wounded at Eugene Simpson Field in Alexandria Va.

Three others, including members of Alexandria’s police force, were awarded the Medal of Valor as well.