Special snowflakes can identify with emojis.

Via The Collider:

Considering the fact that Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk hit theaters and took the top spot at the box office last weekend, it’s unlikely, though not impossible, that the depiction of one of World War II’s more nerve-racking tales of rescue and survival will repeat its success. This does double with the introduction of two potential hits – the animated Emoji Movie and the Berlin-based action flick Atomic Blonde, headlined by Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. Then there’s the still-thriving success of Girls Trip and Spider-Man: Homecoming to take into account.

There is simply no excusing the kind of empty corporate celebration that The Emoji Movie hinges on, especially with the amount of product placement that’s packed into its thankfully short runtime. That the movie is neither funny nor heartwarming nor sincere nor exciting is not especially surprising, though you’d think they’d want it to be all those things in theory. The lack of ingenuity in design is also a remarkable deficiency in what will certainly go down as one of 2017’s most inexcusable releases, but the fact that the movie openly insists that there is a better, livelier world on your iPhone or Android than anything in real life is what really makes this minor fiasco really something deserving of singled-out derision.

