Jason needs a toxicology screen.

Via Daily Mail:

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer who was killed while responding to a car crash has been identified.

Jason Brown, a 28-year-old tattoo artist with a three-year-old son and no major criminal history, faces preliminary murder charges in the shooting of Lt Aaron Allan in Southport, Indiana on Thursday.

Witnesses say shots rang out from an overturned vehicle in a single car crash, as 38-year-old Allan attempted to help the occupants trapped inside.

The car is believed to have flipped over after striking the center median at a high rate of speed near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Close family friends of Brown have spoken out, expressing their shock that the normally ‘timid’ man would be implicated in such a horrific crime.

‘He’s shy, he’s timid,’ Traci Wagner, who has known Brown his whole life, told RTV6.

‘He’s just not – he’s not – How would you say it? He’s not the kind of person who goes out and creates trouble.’

‘Jason lives for three things: tattoos, skateboarding and his son,’ Wagner said.

Brown’s social media accounts also show an apparent interest in handguns.

In one photo on Instagram, he poses with matching semi-auto pistols carrying extended magazines in each hand.[…]

When an off-duty sheriff’s deputy pulled over to assist, ‘all you see is, like, a bullet go and look like it hit their car. It almost hit our car if we didn’t back up,’ Julian Dewbrew told WTHR.

All the while, other motorists were pulling over to help in what they thought was just a car crash scenario.

‘While the police were firing at the vehicle, they had to literally yell at people to get back,’ Dewbrew said of the deputy and another officer from the Homecroft Police Department who responded in the minutes after Allan was shot.

Police returning fire struck one of the individuals in the overturned car, although it isn’t clear if that was Brown or the other man in the car.

