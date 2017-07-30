As many of us already know, Steve Scalise was finally released from the hospital yesterday after the vicious shooting attack against Republicans in mid-June, but this wasn’t the only good news we got yesterday regarding the shooting. By Associated Press:

The House has voted in favor of allowing lawmakers to use taxpayer funds to beef up security at their homes.

The unanimous vote came on a nonbinding move by Utah GOP Rep. Mia Love to allow lawmakers to use their office budgets for security systems at their homes so long as they are not structural improvements that add value.

The voice vote comes after Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was gravely wounded last month at a practice for the GOP baseball team. House leaders recently boosted security funding for lawmakers’ district offices and broadened the range of expenses that could be covered. But that step did not apply to lawmakers’ homes.

Love cited threats she has received, which included having her address posted on Facebook.