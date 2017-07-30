Safe and secure in gun free D.C.
Via The Hay Ride:
As many of us already know, Steve Scalise was finally released from the hospital yesterday after the vicious shooting attack against Republicans in mid-June, but this wasn’t the only good news we got yesterday regarding the shooting. By Associated Press:
The House has voted in favor of allowing lawmakers to use taxpayer funds to beef up security at their homes.
The unanimous vote came on a nonbinding move by Utah GOP Rep. Mia Love to allow lawmakers to use their office budgets for security systems at their homes so long as they are not structural improvements that add value.
The voice vote comes after Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was gravely wounded last month at a practice for the GOP baseball team. House leaders recently boosted security funding for lawmakers’ district offices and broadened the range of expenses that could be covered. But that step did not apply to lawmakers’ homes.
Love cited threats she has received, which included having her address posted on Facebook.
In addition to what Rep. Scalise has endured during the last month, the threats Rep. Love and other members of Congress have received further illustrate the reason we consider this good news. Scalise and his colleagues who were present during the shooting are incredibly lucky that he was accompanied by a larger security detail, because without those individuals, the damage could have been catastrophic.