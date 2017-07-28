Go for it!

Via Fox News:

President Trump sounded the alarm Friday over the violence being inflicted on American neighborhoods by MS-13, vowing to “liberate our towns” from the murderous gang’s grip as part of an escalating crackdown by his administration.

The defeat of the latest ObamaCare repeal bill in his rearview, Trump traveled to Long Island to talk about the gang’s atrocities and rally support for his immigration enforcement policies.

“[MS-13 has] transformed peaceful parks and beautiful quiet neighborhoods into blood-stained killing fields. They’re animals. We cannot tolerate as a society the spilling of innocent, young, wonderful vibrant people,” Trump said.

