They claimed he ignored the child, but video shows he went first to the child then to everyone else. The video posted by the aide cut out his greeting of the child.

Via Free Beacon:

An aide to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) tweeted a misleading video on Friday of President Donald Trump seeming to ignore a wheelchair-bound child.

Ansel Herz, the deputy communications director for Jayapal, tweeted out a video which appeared to show the president ignoring a youngster in a wheelchair reaching up to try and touch Trump’s hand or shake it.

The clip came from a statement on health care Trump delivered on Monday, amid the Senate’s haggling over their repeal-and-replace bill for Obamacare.

“If you’re disgusted by this, follow my boss: @RepJayapal. People call her ‘the anti-Trump,'” Herz wrote in a follow-up tweet.

