Sure to make Democrat Debbie Stabenow quite unhappy.

Via Daily Caller:

Popular musician Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, has been flirting with a Senate run in Michigan and a poll out Friday shows him far ahead in the Republican primary and within the margin of error in the general election.

Ritchie has yet to decide whether to run for office, and released a statement on Wednesday about all the speculation in which he announced he is starting a non-profit group to encourage voter registration.

“One thing is for sure though…The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now…and rightfully so!,” Richie said in the statement. “We will be scheduling a press conference in the next 6 weeks or so to address this issue amongst others, and if I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me… it’s game on mthrfkers.”

Keep reading…