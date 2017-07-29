One butt hurt social justice warrior is all it takes.

Via WACH:

A local community is making a bold move after a roadside memorial honoring veterans was taken down in Preston.

King County road crews took down a “years-old display” of American and POW flags in the town of Preston after someone complained about it.

Crews also say they took down the original flags because they didn’t have permission to be there.

But on Thursday night angry neighbors hung up new flags.

“People were really, really upset about this,” said one local resident.

Another local man, Robert Cunningham, said it doesn’t make sense that a single complaint could lead to the destruction of a memorial to U.S. veterans.

“One person says they don’t like it, and they take it down. I don’t understand,” he said. “We live in the United States of America. This is our flag. Why is it offensive?”

Keep reading…