Michael Moore says that he refuse “to live in a country where Donald Trump is president.”

“I refuse to live in a country where Donald Trump is president and I’m not leaving,” the 63-year-old filmmaker said during his appearance Wednesday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“So somethings gotta change,” he added. “We have to form an army of citizens and come at him like a swarm of bees where he’s hit one way, all the way. Because I think the way to bring him down is with satire.”

“His thin skin, as you’ve pointed out so well, is so thin,” he continued. “All we need is like a thousand or a million little comedy shivs–just, you know, non-violent, don’t hurt him, but just under his skin. Because he can’t take being laughed at.”

The filmmaker also went after the president after Trump announced via Twitter that the “United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals” to serve in the military.

“What’s so disgusting about this…if you are transgender trying to get by in this society…I can’t think of any more brave people to have then transgender,” Moore explained, adding that those reportedly serving in the military should refuse to leave.

