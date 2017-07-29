Chicago hasn’t been visited.

Via WOIO:

The Word Church will bring its Casket Crusade to downtown Cleveland Saturday.

Dr. R.A. Vernon, the pastor of the church, is raising awareness of the number of deaths due to the opiate crisis and shootings.

“I understand that we won’t stop every act of violence or every instance of drug overdose. But if we cause some men to put down their guns and others to seek help for their addictions, then we’ve done something meaningful to save our communities, and we’ll continue to do so,” he says.

Keep reading…