A fool and his money are soon parted.

Via Cape Cod Times:

Three girls stood at the head of the line behind Eight Cousins bookstore Thursday morning, clutching copies of “She Persisted,” a new children’s book by Chelsea Clinton.

Maya Holzman, 12, and Sydney Holzman, 13, both of Brookline, and Mia Bartlett, 13, of West Roxbury, got in line at 7:45 a.m. for Clinton’s 10:30 a.m. book signing.

For Bartlett, reading the book, which tells the story of 13 inspirational American women, was motivational.

“I thought it was really good for kids and inspiring young girls to know they can do whatever they want,” she said.

Sydney Holzman, who said she looks up to Chelsea Clinton’s mother, Hillary Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee for president, said she has an idea of what she wants to do when she grows up.

“I really want to be the president one day, so she really inspires me,” she said.

The younger Clinton, 37, decided to write “She Persisted,” which was published in May, after Senate Republicans invoked a rule to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., while she delivered a speech criticizing then-nominee for Attorney General Jeff Sessions in February. “Nevertheless, she persisted” became a rallying cry for Democrats after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used the phrase in a statement defending his decision to stop Warren’s speech.

The picture book focuses on the lives of persistent women in American history, such as Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Ruby Bridges and Sally Ride. It also includes a cameo by the elder Clinton.

Tressie Fretschl, 21, of Bourne, said even though the book is meant for kids, she’d recommend it to her adult friends.

Keep reading…