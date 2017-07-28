They’ll ignore anything good and highlight anything that can be painted as negative.

Via Daily Caller:

CBS and NBC’s Thursday night coverage largely ignored a ceremony President Donald Trump led earlier that day honoring the heroic law enforcement officers who responded to the Alexandria shooting.

Thursday afternoon, Trump presented the law enforcement officers who stopped the June 14 shooting at a GOP baseball practice with Medals of Valor, the highest award for bravery given to public safety officers.

Five individuals were wounded during the attack but all five survived thanks to the bravery and quick response of the police officers.

“They are American heroes and we salute them,” Trump said.

However, as the Media Research Center discovered, the ceremony was all but ignored on the nighttime broadcast news networks. CBS and NBC opted not to even mention the event, while ABC only gave it 22 seconds of coverage.

