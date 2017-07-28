Ruh Roh….

Via Defense News:

WASHINGTON — Top U.S. generals are weighing ”military response options” following a North Korean missile test that analysts believe, for the first time, showed a capability to strike the continental United States with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Following the launch Friday morning, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joe Dunford, and Commander, U.S. Pacific Command, Adm. Harry Harris called the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Gen. Lee Sun-jin, according to the Pentagon.

“During the call Dunford and Harris expressed the ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance,” a Pentagon release stated. ”The three leaders also discussed military response options.” Harris joined Dunford in his Pentagon office to make the phone call.

Hours after the launch, there is increasing consensus among analysts that the preliminary characteristics of the launch show the capability to exceed 10,000 km in range, a distance capable of potentially threatening New York or San Diego.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis issued an statement on the launch from the Defense Department.

“The U.S. Department of Defense detected and tracked a single North Korea missile launch today at about 10:41 a.m. [Eastern Daylight Time],” said Davis, reading the official statement. “We assess that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, as had been expected.”

Keep reading…