Getting better.

Via Washington Examiner:

U.S. economic growth rebounded to a 2.6 percent annual growth rate in the second quarter, the Department of Commerce reported Friday in its report on gross domestic product.

Second-quarter growth was right in line with expectations, and well above the growth rate for the first quarter, which was revised down two-tenths of a percentage point to 1.2 percent on Friday. Greater consumer and government spending helped drive the improvement.

Federal Reserve officials and business economists have long expected that growth would pick back up in the second quarter after the weak first-quarter reading, as they see an underlying growth rate for the U.S. of around 2 percent.

President Trump has aimed for a sustained GDP growth rate of 3 percent, although his advisers have said that the country will only hit that mark when his preferred policies on taxes, regulations, and trade are put into effect.

Keep reading…