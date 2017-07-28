Chicago shooting and murders continue on…

Via Daily Caller:

The early hours of Friday saw Chicago’s 400th homicide for the year after two men were shot in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

While the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown, one of the men, 31, died on the scene after multiple shots to the face. The other 34-year-old man endured repeated shots to the abdomen and went to the hospital in critical condition.

This homicide came on the 207th day of the year, which means the city is dealing with almost two homicides per day. Chicago is outpacing last year’s count by reaching the 400-mark before last year’s which fell on Aug. 1, reported the Sun-Times. There were 781 homicides last year.

Keep reading…