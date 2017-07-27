Fake news.

Via Daily Caller:

A Turkish reporter admitted that he inaccurately quoted White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who was reported to have lavished praise on Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

A White House official told The Daily Caller Thursday that the quote in the Turkish newspaper AKSAM was “made up.” The reporter, Yavuz Atalay, admitted as much when contacted by TheDC.

The article published Thursday claimed that Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, said that Erdogan “is making Turkey bigger again like [the] US. We watch his efforts with appreciation.”

The piece included a selfie with both Kushner and Atalay.

“He [Atalay] approached Jared for a selfie but is not quoted accurately,” a White House official told TheDC. “It’s made up.”

Keep reading…