What do you mean “becoming?”

Via Bloomberg:

True to his threat, Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, will proceed with an election on July 30 that will start the process for convening a constituent assembly to consider changing the country’s constitution.

His adversaries oppose the move as an illegal power grab, predicting that Maduro will stack the assembly with his supporters and move the country closer to a dictatorship. International opposition is building. U.S. President Donald Trump warned of “strong and swift economic actions” if Maduro proceeds with his plans.

The head of the Organization of American States has called for fresh presidential elections and Spain’s former prime minister has tried to broker a compromise.

