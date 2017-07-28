Via NY Post:

One person was killed and several injured when a knife-wielding man went on a rampage Friday inside a supermarket in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to reports.

The assailant entered the store in the Barmbek district shortly after 3 p.m. local time, randomly attacked people and fled but was caught moments later, according to the Die Welt newspaper.

“Eyewitnesses followed him out and were able to inform the police. Shortly afterward, officers arrested the suspect on the street in the vicinity of the shop,” a police spokesman told the German outlet.

Police said several people suffered stab wounds and one of them died.

