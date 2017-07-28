North Korea has fired another ballistic missile that may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.

The projectile was fired shortly before midnight Japan time, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said, citing government officials.

Abe is convening an emergency meeting of officials, Reuters reported.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile, which flew for about 45 minutes, appeared to have landed in water. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Suga added that the launch was unacceptable and in violation of United Nations resolutions.