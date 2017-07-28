Gasps and applause from the Senate floor as McCain votes no on 'skinny' Obamacare repeal. https://t.co/c8WxE0BwjS pic.twitter.com/wWPbBQNGiE

Murkowski, Collins and surprise, McCain.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump said the 51 senators who voted against the “skinny” Obamacare repeal had “let the American people down” in a tweet sent at 2:25 a.m. Friday morning.

Three Republicans and all 48 Democrats and Independents voted down the stripped-down repeal measure of Obamacare that some Republican senators did not even want to become law, but rather wanted to continue the legislative process to improve the bill. The unusual scene played out around 1:30 a.m. on Capitol Hill.

Trump had called via Twitter over recent weeks for Republicans to “step up to the plate” and keep their promise to repeal Obamacare, writing repeatedly that it was up to them to get it done.

Keep reading…