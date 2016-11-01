Speaking of cowards…

Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) – The Islamic State has cut the ears of 23 of its elements over charges of “cowardice” and leaving the fighting fronts, Alsumaria News reported on Thursday.

A local source told Alsumaria that a judge of the militant group’s so-called sharia court issued a decision to cut the ears of 23 IS elements who fled the battles west of Nineveh governorate, noting that the punished elements were local residents.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source added that the group executed the judgment in a court in the town of Tal Afar (55km west of Nineveh). The group cut the upper part of the elements’ ears before taking them to prison.

Tal Afar, held by IS since 2014, has become the group’s most outstanding haven in Nineveh after militants lost their largest bastion, Mosul, to Iraqi forces earlier this month.