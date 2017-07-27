Big win.

Via Daily Caller:

The House passed a spending measure Thursday that includes funding for a portion of President Donald Trump’s border wall with a vote largely along party lines.

The funding was included as a part of a “minibus,” which packaged together four appropriations bills aimed at funding the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Energy, water projects and the legislative branch. The lower chamber opted to group the “must-pass” appropriations measures together due to leadership’s lack of votes to pass an all-encompassing omnibus.

Building the structure has been a top priority for the president, who placed a strong emphasis on the proposal during the course of the campaign.

Democrats have met the border wall proposal with strong opposition, feeling that the project will be expensive and ineffective.

