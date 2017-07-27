This should be the story of the day, if not the year. But instead, people are talking about Scaramucci and infighting.

Understand what he said here, what we’ve been saying right down the line, Fusion is connected to the Russians, they were hired to do oppo research on Trump by the Democrats. The dossier was done on behalf of the Russians and the Democrats. Russians were trying to undermine Trump, in collusion with Democratic effort. And Browder just confirmed it.

Via Real Clear Politics:

At a Senate Judiciary Hearing today, William Browder, Hermitage Capital Management chief, testified the firm Fusion GPS was acting on behalf of Russia with their debunked dossier against Trump. Browder testified Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson was hired by a client of Natalia Veselnitskaya, the lawyer who visited Donald Trump Jr., to lobby for a repeal of the Magnitsky Act. SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: This whole story reads like some kind of novel that nobody would buy, it’s got to be fiction, but unfortunately maybe it’s true. Let’s just break down sort of why you’re here. You believe that Fusion GPS should of registered under FARA, because they were acting on the behalf of the Russians? WILLIAM BROWDER: That’s correct. SEN. GRAHAM: So, I just want to absorb that for a moment. The group that did the dossier on President Trump hired this British spy, wound up getting it to the FBI. You believe they were working for the Russians? Keep reading…

