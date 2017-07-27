These people are sick, lawless and anti-American.

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC political analyst Joan Walsh likened immigration agents to a criminal gang while Thomas Homan, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), spoke at a White House briefing Thursday.

As Homan delivered an impassioned defense of the Trump administration’s crackdown on transnational criminal organizations and illegal immigration, Walsh referred to the law enforcement veteran as the “head of a violent gang.”

“Wow, the head of a violent gang is taking the podium at the White House,” she tweeted. “The head of ICE. Ask good questions please, WH press corps.”

Not only is Homan the leader of a criminal organization, Walsh said, but the gang he leads is America’s “deadliest”:

