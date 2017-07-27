Imagine if Fox had made such a show about Barack Obama. The cries of ‘racist’ or inappropriate would never have stopped.

The untitled animated series will get at least 10 episodes, set to bow in the fall.

Stephen Colbert has every reason to lean into his coverage and criticism of the Trump White House — and now he has another venue for it. The Late Show host just sold an animated series to Showtime, starring a cartoon version of the current commander-in-chief.

The untitled comedy, based on the animated Donald Trump seen in Colbert’s Showtime election-night special and on his CBS show, has been picked up for a 10-episode season that will kick off in the fall. “I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” said Colbert. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

The project, also from Late Show showrunner Chris Licht, is the latest of several Trump parodies getting the TV spotlight. It follows the near-weekly Saturday Night Live appearances by resident Trump stand-in Alec Baldwin on NBC and Comedy Central’s The President Show, which stars Anthony Atamanuik.

