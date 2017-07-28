Resist!

Via NTK:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) badgered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over an information request at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Thursday, and then revealed that Mnuchin’s staff had, in fact, responded to her request.

Asking about a letter that she had sent to Mnuchin requesting information related to the Russia investigation, Waters repeatedly interrupted Mnuchin as he attempted to explain that the Treasury Department had provided all relevant information to other committees. Waters should go to them for the information, he said.

“Reclaiming my time,” Waters repeated several times, as Mnuchin attempted to answer the question.

