Guts. Jeff Sessions has them.

Via Daily Caller:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will travel to El Salvador Thursday as part of the administration’s fight against transnational criminal organizations, including MS-13, which is based out of the Central American nation.

The Justice Department said that Sessions will meet with the president of El Salvador in the nation’s capital, San Salvador, as well as participate in briefings and meetings “related to MS-13, immigration, drugs, and human trafficking.” The trip is part of an executive order President Trump signed calling for law enforcement to focus on dismantling transnational criminal gangs and stopping international drug and human trafficking.

While Sessions has faced continued criticism from President Trump, who has called him “beleaguered” and his actions “very weak,” the two men have always been public about their shared focus on MS-13.

The notoriously violent gang is based out of El Salvador and has about 10,000 members in the U.S., and recruits from the immigrant community.

Keep reading…