Traitor.

Via FreeBeacon:

Chelsea Manning, a transgender activist and former Army intelligence analyst who was imprisoned for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified U.S. documents, showed up to the White House on Thursday morning to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Trump announced his decision to ban transgender service members on Wednesday via Twitter, spurring Manning to appear at the White House the following day to protest the policy change, the Washington Examiner reported.

Manning, a transgender woman who was formerly known as Bradley, posted a photo to Instagram in which she referred to the White House as the “new ground zero of the war on trans people.”

