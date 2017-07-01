Via NTK:

It’s that time of year again: actor Leonardo DiCaprio will host a ritzy gala in St. Tropez, France – a popular spot for the wealthy and famous – to save the environment.

The only problem? His guests will have to burn some serious carbon to get there.

The New York Observer noted on Monday that celebrities “will flock to the French town” to take part in the charity auction:

In just a few days, celebrities will flock to the French town of St. Tropez for actor and U.N. ambassador Leonardo DiCaprio’s annual charity auction. Last week, it was announced that the Academy Award-winner has tapped an impressive group of A-list art stars, from Rashid Johnson to Andrea Bowers, to create works explicitly for the sale.