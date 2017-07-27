Horrific.

Via Daily Caller:

Village elders in Pakistan ordered a 17-year-old girl to be raped as retribution after her brother was accused of raping another 12-year-old girl, media reported Thursday.

The 12-year-old told her mother she was raped while cutting the grass, and her mother then reported the crime to the village elders, reports CNN. The elders determined that a fitting punishment would be to rape the eldest sister of the male perpetrator of the crime.

“Her mothers and sisters all protested this but the elders brought out their guns and threatened to kill them,” the police report said.

