She even changed his designation to be able to keep him on.

Via Free Beacon:

Computer expert Imran Awan, who was formerly employed by several congressional Democrats, only had Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.) paying him after he was accused of stealing computers and data systems in February.

Awan was arrested Tuesday on bank-fraud charges at the Dulles International Airport while trying to board a flight headed to Pakistan, according to the Miami Herald:

The Weston Democrat has not explained in detail why she continued to employ Awan until Tuesday when she fired him — after he was arrested on bank-fraud charges at Dulles International Airport in Virginia attempting to board a flight to Pakistan.

And she has not elaborated on what work Awan did for her after he lost access to the House computer network.

