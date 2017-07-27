Popcorn!

Via Free Beacon:

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on Wednesday called on Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Fla.) to testify before Congress on her recently arrested aide.

Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, fired IT staffer Imran Awan on Tuesday, the night after he was arrested at Dulles Airport in Virginia trying to leave the country. Federal agents charged Awan with bank fraud, the result of a months-long investigation.

Awan was one of five House contractors under investigation for stealing equipment from members’ offices, exposing House information online, and other, potentially illegal violations on the House IT network.

