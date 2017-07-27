Wow.

Via Daily Caller:

It’s been 11 days since Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine Damond, and he still hasn’t explained why he did it. Now we have another question the Minneapolis Police Department needs to answer.

KSTP, Minneapolis/St. Paul:

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators were granted permission to search Justine Damond’s home hours after she was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer, according to court records…

“I don’t understand why they’re looking for bodily fluids inside her home,” said Joseph Daly, an emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, referring to one of two recently-released search warrant applications.

