Combat veteran J.R. Salzman said Wednesday morning in the wake of President Donald Trump’s military transgender ban that a war theater is no place for the gender confused.

In a tweet series, Salzman recounted his experiences in Iraq in 2006, when he was stationed at an isolated firebase in the blazing heat and experienced constant stress from the intense nature of his job.

“Everyday was Groundhog Day,” Salzman tweeted. “Wake up and do the same patrols, the same shifts, every single day. It was so damn hot. 150° in the gun trucks.”

“The stress of being out there and doing the same job every single day eats away at you,” Salzman said. “The younger guys had problems with that overtime.”

