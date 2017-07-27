Either this guy or Kid Rock would be eminently better than Stab-us-now.

Via Daily Caller:

Iraq War veteran and Detroit businessman John E. James, who is considering a U.S. Senate bid in Michigan, is confident that he is the Republican Party’s best shot to unseat Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

James, who launched an exploratory committee in preparation for a potential Senate bid on July 18, says that his military background combined with his business experience makes him uniquely qualified to serve in the Senate.

“I understand what it takes to keep Americans safe. I also have experience creating jobs,” James told The Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday in his first sit-down interview since his announcement. “I believe that is what Americans truly care about.”

James served eight years in the military as a Ranger qualified aviation officer, where he spent more than 750 hours conducting combat missions as an Apache helicopter pilot in Iraq. He served during the height of the surge.

