Via Daily Caller:

Although most of the political class recoiled at President Trump’s ban on transgenders serving in the military, less than a quarter of American voters think policies allowing transgender service members are good for the military.

A Rasmussen survey taken last month found that just 23 percent of likely voters think the decision to allow openly transgender people to serve — a decision made by the Obama administration — is good for the military. Just under one-third of likely voters — 31 percent — think it’s bad for the military to allow openly transgender soldiers to serve, while another 38 percent thought it would have no impact.

The survey also found that 48 percent of likely voters supported a delay in allowing transgender enlistment, while 32 percent were opposed to a delay. Another 21 percent said they were undecided.

Keep reading…