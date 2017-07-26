Funny!

Via Free Beacon:

It’s his “Free Bird.”

The American Legion boys erupted in ecstatic cheers when President Donald Trump couldn’t resist taking a dig at the “fake news” press while taking a photograph with them.

Trump addressed the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation on Wednesday at the White House, taking a more hopeful and inspirational tone than in his politically loaded speech to the Boy Scouts this week.

Before his speech, he posted for pictures with the both groups. After the picture with the boys, Trump said he’d be returning shortly to make his televised remarks.

“We’ll say a few words in a little while,” he said. “I just want to tell you before all the press comes.”

Then he added in a joking afterthought, “Fake news.”

Trump grinned as the lads around him laughed and applauded.