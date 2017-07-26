Yes, let’s become more like Europe, where we too can implode just like them…

Via Free Beacon:

Migrants are overwhelming the German court system as hundreds of thousands have appealed rulings denying them refugee status.

Many migrants are suing after being granted “subsidiary protection” status by the German authorities, seeking to become full refugeees, the Washington Post reports. Those with subsidiary protection status can stay in Germany for up to three years, but do not have the right to reunify with family.

Two-thirds of cases in Berlin’s administrative court are from asylum seekers, as 250,000 appeals are pending across the country Germany.

“This will paralyze us for years,” a judge told Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel concerning the build up of lawsuits.

