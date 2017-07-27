Curses, foiled again.

Via Breitbart:

Despite decades of the reports that smart guns are based on theoretical technology that does not work in reality, leftists have gravitated to the German manufactured Armatix IP1 as the smart gun of the future.

Problem #1: A hacker at a Colorado shooting range just showed how to completely sidestep the gun’s lock mechanism via the use of $15 of magnets.

Problem #2: The same hacker showed how to the lock the gun—when it is supposed to be in fire mode—so that the gun’s owner cannot use it in self-defense.

The Armatix IP1 is designed to work when in close proximity with a watch that emits a certain radio frequency. When not close to the watch, the gun is designed to lock, which theoretically prevents it from being used by unauthorized persons. But the Daily Mail reports that a hacker, who goes by the pseudonym Plore, bought $15 of magnets off Amazon.com and was easily able to bypass the gun’s locking mechanism. Moreover, he “was also able to jam the device’s radio signals so the owner could not fire the gun even with the watch present.”

Using a $20 jamming device, Plore showed how to render the gun inert. The Mail reported, “As well as allowing the gun to fire when held by someone else, Plore also used radio signals to make the weapon completely useless.”

