Democrats are poster children for “Do what I say, not as I do.”

Via Daily Caller:

The Democratic Party is pushing for a federal $15 minimum wage as part of its recently revealed “Better Deal” economic platform, despite paying its own field organizers significantly less than that during the 2016 election cycle.

The new platform, announced Monday at a press conference in Berryville, Va., aims to ingratiate the Democratic Party with blue collar voters through populist economic messaging focused on prioritizing the interests of workers over those of corporate interests.

However, the same party pushing the dubious $15 minimum wage chose not to implement the policy itself during the 2016 election.

