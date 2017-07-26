I’m sorry that your husband had eight years to destroy the country and actually stoked racial division, by encouraging people like Black Lives Matter. I’m sorry you don’t appreciate the great gift you got to be FLOTUS. You got to travel around the world and do everything on our dime, and somehow the only thing you can talk about now is how you suffered instead of how much you hurt the country.

Via The Hill:

Michelle Obama opened up about racism she faced as first lady in a public appearance in Denver on Tuesday.

Obama spoke about being called an ape and people talking about her body, saying she wouldn’t pretend the attacks didn’t hurt, The Denver Post reported.

Women’s Foundation of Colorado President and CEO Lauren Casteel said Obama broke a glass ceiling by becoming the first black first lady, and asked which of the falling glass shards from that glass ceiling cut the deepest.

