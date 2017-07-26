Traitors.

Via Daily Caller:

The Senate voted Wednesday afternoon against a proposal that would repeal major portions of Obamacare without a replacement legislation.

Senators voted 55-45 against the measure in a procedural vote Wednesday, which likely signals that a full, clean repeal that conservatives are pushing for could not pass the legislative body.

Seven Republicans voted against the measure, including: Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, John McCain of Arizona, Rob Portman of Ohio, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

