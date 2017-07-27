Welcome to the twilight zone.

Via Campus Reform:

A Rhode Island college will offer a fall course exploring “racial identification as a process that is always transracial.”

The course, titled “Transracial Bodies, Transracial Selves,” will be offered to students at the Rhode Island School of Design who wish to “understand our bodies in radically unbounded ways.”

“In this course, we will use the discourse of transgenderism to build an alternate vocabulary of race.”

“Technological advances in surgery, hormonal therapy, psychiatry, [and] cultural warfare are catching up to the transgender presence: the gendered body is not necessarily that with which we were born, but one that can be crafted to match the real body of our psyche, our dreams,” a course description states before going on to bemoan the fact that “one’s racial self remains tethered to biology.

