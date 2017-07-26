Nice!

Via Townhall:

Speaking from the White House briefing room Wednesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced President Trump has donated his quarterly salary of $100,000 to the Department of Education.

“Secretary DeVos, it is my pleasure to present a check on behalf of the President of the United States of $100,000 to the Department of Education,” she said.

After making the announcement Sanders handed a check to Education Secretary Betsey DeVos, who said the funds will go toward hosting a academic STEM camp for kids.

