She would have made a great president said…. nobody.

Via Daily Wire:

Hillary Clinton didn’t just lose in 2016, she got humiliated, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory by delivering a message that was so far afield from where average Americans are that they up and elected a narcissistic egomaniac who’s a reality TV star.

But in her mind, her stunning loss was everyone else’s fault: Barack Obama didn’t work hard enough to sell her; Sen. Bernie Sanders stayed in the race too long, dividing Democrats’ then-FBI Director James Comey derailed her campaign just as it was rolling; and, of course, those pesky Russians somehow got to Ma and Pa Kettle in Appleton, Wisc., and made them vote for Donald Trump.

Ever since her loss, she’s been blaming everyone but herself. And that narrative will continue when she puts out a new book in September.

“She really believes that’s why she lost, and she wants to explain why in no uncertain terms,” a person close to Hillary told The Hill. “She wants the whole story out there from her own perspective. I think a lot of people are going to be really surprised by how much she reveals.”

That source says the book will be a “bombshell.”