Horrible, even now they continue to dictate to the parents what to do with their child.

Via Daily Mail:

A High Court judge has given Charlie Gard’s parents until midday tomorrow to reach an agreement with Great Ormond Street Hospital on arrangements for his death.

Mr Justice Francis said Charlie will be transferred to a hospice where his ventilation tube will be removed if doctors and his parents fail to reach an agreement about how he should be cared for in his final moments.

The 11-month-old’s parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard had said it was their final wish to take him home to ‘slip away’ in his cot before his first birthday.

Both his parents and doctors have now conceded that he should move to a hospice – but continue to disagree over the detail of care plans.

Miss Yates was in court today wearing a heart-shaped pendant engraved with ‘Charlie’ while Mr Gard continued the vigil at their son’s bedside.

